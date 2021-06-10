Emily Arlott receives maiden call-up for Test against India

BRISTOL

10 June 2021 03:45 IST

Pacer Emily Arlott, who took a hat-trick in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, earned a maiden call-up to the England women’s squad for the one-off Test against India starting here on June 16.

England has announced a 17-member squad.

Heather Knight will lead the side against India, who will be playing their first Test in seven years. Three ODIs and as many T20s follow the one-off Test.

“It’s been hard to pick a squad given the balance of needing cover in a COVID world while wanting to give players as much chance as possible to play cricket,” said head coach Lisa Keightley in a ECB statement.

“I’m really excited by the summer ahead. We’ve been working really hard across the last 10 weeks, India are a strong side and it’s the beginning of a two-year journey for us that takes in two ICC World Cups, an Ashes and the Commonwealth Games,” Keightley added.

The squad:

Heather Knight (Capt.), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, and Lauren Winfield-Hill.