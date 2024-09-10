GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Electric fans used in bid to save Afghanistan-NZ Test in Noida

The one-off Test at Afghanistan's adopted home was supposed to start on Monday but the toss is yet to take place because of rain and the poor condition of the Greater Noida ground.

Published - September 10, 2024 03:36 pm IST - Greater Noida

AFP
Fans being used to dry the wet ground before the inspection of the pitch on the second day of the Test Match at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh on September 10, 2024

Ground staff in Noida used electric fans in an increasingly desperate bid to dry out the pitch with the Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand stalled for a second day on Tuesday and one cricket official calling it "a huge mess".

The one-off Test at Afghanistan's adopted home near New Delhi was supposed to start on Monday but the toss is yet to take place because of rain and the poor condition of the Greater Noida ground.

On Tuesday, groundsmen dragged out tarpaulin to cover areas of the pitch in anticipation of more rain, while others held electric fans over some of the worst wet patches.

Ground staff also dug up a wet patch — in the cover-point and mid-wicket region 0151 and were filling it with dry soil and fresh turf.

Groundsmen covering the pitch on the second day of the Test Match at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh on September 10, 2024.

Umpires are due to hold another inspection to assess a possible start time at a venue which is hosting its first Test and where drainage is basic.

Soaked outfield

Despite sunshine on Tuesday the outfield remains soaked after days of monsoon rain, and chances of play appeared slim for a second successive day.

On Monday, the New Zealand players threw rugby balls around as they waited for play, but the teams spent the morning on Tuesday marooned at their hotels.

Afghanistan have hosted several T20 and ODIs since 2017 at the venue.

'Huge mess'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has offered Afghanistan venues to train and host matches at outside their troubled nation, including in Lucknow and Dehradun.

Kane Williamson and Vikram Rathour at the practice nets in Noida

Lucknow and Dehradun were preferred options for this Test by Afghanistan, but those grounds were busy with local leagues.

The press box at Greater Noida was initially an open-sided tent with a rug and chairs, without internet or power, but were shifted after complaints.

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) officials have been cautious about criticism, fearing it could spoil relations with the BCCI, but said they were disappointed.

"This is a huge mess. We are never coming back here," an ACB official was quoted as saying by one news organisation.

It is only Afghanistan's 10th Test match.

There has been no public reaction from Tim Southee's New Zealand side, who will next travel to Sri Lanka for two Tests before returning for three more against India.

