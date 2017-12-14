Ekta Bisht scalps five

HYDERABAD: Left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht’s spell of five for 18 fashioned a five-wicket win for Railways over Himachal Pradesh in the senior women’s one-day league cricket tournament’s Group-A match here on Thursday.
The scores (fifth round):
Group A: Himachal Pradesh 109 in 47.2 overs (Ekta Bisht five for 18) lost to Railways 112 for five in 31.2 overs (Nuzhat Parveen 34, Sushmita Kumari three for 28).
Andhra 224 for nine in 50 overs (Ch. Jhansi Laxshmi 65, N. Anusha 34, V. Pushpa Latha 56, Nidhi Buley three for 38) bt Madhya Pradesh 170 in 39.5 overs (Deepika Shakya 33, Ruchita Buley 58, T. Mallika three for 35).
