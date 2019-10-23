Edulji, Rai to be paid a fee ₹ 3.5 crore each

COA chief Vinod Rai and fellow panel member Diana Edulji will be getting around ₹ 3.5 crore each for their 33-month tenure at the BCCI.
All COA members will be paid ₹ 10 lakh per month for the period of 2017, ₹ 11 lakh and 12 lakh respectively for 2018 and 2019 respectively.
“The amount was finalised after discussions with Amicus Curiae PS Narsimha,” a senior BCCI official told PTI.
Vikram Limaye, Ramachandra Guha and Ravi Thodge, who had come on board earlier this year, will be paid on pro-rata basis as per their tenure.
