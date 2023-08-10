ADVERTISEMENT

Eden fire wont affect deadlines, says CAB president Snehasish Ganguly

August 10, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KOLKATA:

Sports Bureau

A fire, which broke out at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday night, has not caused any major damages to the stadium which is being renovated for the upcoming ODI World Cup.

“A fire broke out last night at 11.50 pm. People who were working here saw smoke and then the fire. Immediately, two fire tenders were pressed into action and flames were doused in no time. There was no damage to the dressing room as such. Only some cables were burnt,” Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasish Ganguly told reporters on Thursday.

The cause of the fire was the heating of the sauna heater from which sparks spread to the stacks of towels kept close by, he informed.

Ganguly said the damaged cables would be changed in a couple of days and the incident would not affect the deadlines for finishing the renovation works. “Certainly there is no sabotage angle,” he added.

