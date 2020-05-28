Cricket

ECB: No domestic cricket till Aug

PTI London 28 May 2020 22:15 IST
Updated: 28 May 2020 22:15 IST

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday delayed the start of the professional domestic cricket season with no activity to take place before August 1 but is likely to host West Indies in July, as scheduled.

The ECB had earlier suspended all its domestic cricket activities till July 1 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

