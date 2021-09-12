‘ECB has written to ICC on outcome of cancelled Test’

London

12 September 2021 22:45 IST

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has officially written to the ICC to decide the fate of the cancelled fifth Test against India at Old Trafford, indicating that the two boards are far from reaching a settlement.

The series-deciding fifth and final Test in Manchester was called off after a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp forced its senior players to express their apprehensions to both the BCCI and ECB on going ahead with the match.

“Yes we have written to the ICC,” an ECB spokesperson said when asked if they want the global body to decide on the fifth Test.

The ECB wants the ICC’s Dispute Resolution Committee to address the issue and expects a forfeiture be granted so that it can claim insurance as it is going to lose £40 million if the match is declared abandoned due to COVID.