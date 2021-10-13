Earl Eddings resigns as Cricket Australia chairman

Earl Eddings on Wednesday stepped down as Cricket Australia chairman after losing support from several states and Richard Freudenstein was given the role of interim chief ahead of the sports body’s AGM on Thursday.

The development comes less than a month after Eddings, who took over as interim chairman in 2018, was unanimously endorsed by the CA Board to serve a second term.

Eddings came into the picture when David Peever resigned in the wake of CA’s cultural review following the ball-tampering episode at Cape Town in 2018.

Eddings has now decided not to seek re-election at Thursday’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).

CA announced that current director Freudenstein will serve as interim chair until a permanent chair is installed.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to be able to serve the sport I love as a Cricket Australia director,” Eddings said in a statement according to cricket.com.au.

According to Sydney Morning Herald, it was Queensland Cricket and Cricket New South Wales which desired a change.

CA said it imed at appointing a permanent chair before the end of the year “after a rigorous process involving input from State and Territory members”.