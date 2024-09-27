Dwayne Bravo retires from all forms of cricket, joins KKR as mentor

World Cup-winning West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket and will join IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor.

The 40-year-old thus replaces Gautam Gambhir, who left the role to take over as India’s head coach earlier this year.

Bravo's last season of the Caribbean Premier League was cut short due to an injury that he sustained earlier this week.

"Today is the day I say goodbye to the game that has given me everything," he wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

"Twenty-one years as a professional cricketer - it’s been an incredible journey, filled with many highs and a few lows. Most importantly, I was able to live my dream because I gave you 100 at every step."

He said, "As much as I’d love to continue this relationship, it’s time to face reality."

Bravo had stepped away from international cricket in 2021 while concluding his IPL career last year. He has since dabbled with coaching, working with the Chennai Super Kings and the Afghanistan men's team.

"DJ Bravo joining us is an exciting development. His relentless drive to win, along with his vast experience and deep knowledge, will greatly benefit our franchise and players," Knight Riders Group CEO Venky Mysore said in a media release on Friday (September 27).

Apart from KKR, he will be in charge of the other franchises under the Knight Riders label in T20 leagues. The new role puts an end to his long association with CSK.

"We’re also pleased that Bravo will be involved with our other franchises globally, including CPL, MLC, and ILT20," Mr. Mysore said.

Talking about his role in KKR, Bravo said: "I’ve been part of the Trinbago Knight Riders for the last 10 years in the CPL. Having played for and against the Knight Riders in various leagues, I have a lot of respect for how they operate.

"The owners' passion, the professionalism of the management, and the family-like environment make it a special place. This is the perfect platform for me as I transition from playing to mentoring and coaching the next generation of players.”

"My mind wants to keep going, but my body can no longer endure the pain". Ahead of the ongoing CPL season, Bravo had declared it would be his final tournament. Unfortunately, a groin injury sustained while fielding against the St. Lucia Kings in Tarouba earlier this week cut his CPL career short.

"My mind wants to keep going, but my body can no longer endure the pain, the breakdowns, and the strain. I can’t put myself in a position where I might let down my teammates, my fans, or the teams I represent," Bravo wrote in his Instagram post.

"So, with a heavy heart, I officially announce my retirement from the sport. Today, the Champion bids farewell." During his illustrious career, Bravo has played 582 T20 matches, taken 631 wickets, and scored nearly 7,000 runs.

"To my fans, I want to say a massive THANK YOU for your unwavering love and support throughout the years. To all my fans across the Caribbean, worldwide, and especially in Trinidad & Tobago - thank you for standing by me, especially in these recent weeks," Bravo said.

"Though this ending is bittersweet, I have no regrets about my career or this decision. Now, I look forward to my next chapter.

"Once again, thank you. See you soon on the other side," he added.

