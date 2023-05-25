ADVERTISEMENT

Dwayne Bravo is "100%" sure of Dhoni's return to CSK next year

May 25, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - Chennai

Dhoni hasn't confirmed whether he wishes to return to the next season, which has kept the masses speculating

ANI

CSK captain M.S. Dhoni with bowling coach Dwayne Bravo during their practice session ahead of the TATA IPL match between CSK vs Mumbai Indians at MAC Stadium in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Dwayne Bravo, the bowling coach of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) said that he is "100%" sure that MS Dhoni will make a return as a player in the 2024 edition of Indian Premier League.

Talking to Starsport, Dhoni's former CSK teammate Bravo said, "100%. Especially, with the Impact Player rule. It will keep prolonging his career," while answering fans whether they will see Dhoni in IPL's next edition.

Although, there have been, many speculation about Dhoni's retirement plans after the 2023 IPL season. However, he hasn't confirmed whether he wishes to return to the next season, which has kept the masses speculating.

The CSK's skipper has stressed that he has ample time to decide on his retirement plans after the season.

"He bats really deep. I think the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and (Shivam) Dube — these guys make a huge difference. You don't require much from MS. But he has the ability to keep his calm when the team is under pressure," Bravo added.

On Tuesday, Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by 15 runs in the first qualifier at Chepuk Stadium in Chennai which confirmed their seat in the final of IPL 2023. This win also marked their tenth entry in the IPL final.

GT who has finished at the top of the table will get another shot to play final by facing Mumbai Indians, the winner of the qualifier 2 against Lucknow Super Giants. MI defeated LSG by 81 runs.

