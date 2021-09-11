Durand Cup: Blasters down Indian Navy

Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters had a tough start to the season as it managed to weather a resolute challenge from Indian Navy before winning its Group C league match of Durand Cup football by a solitary goal on Saturday.

Uruguayan Adrian Luna scored the only goal of the match through a late 71st minute penalty.

Earlier on Friday, former champion Mohammedan Sporting downed Central Reserve Police Force 5-1 a group-A match at the Kalyani Stadium. Azharuddin Mallick and Marcus Joseph shared four goals while substitute Brandon Vanlalremdika provided the finishing touch in the stoppage-time to help Sporting secure its second successive win and a quarterfinal berth from the group. Amarjeet Singh found the only reply for CRPF in the last minute of the action.

The result: Group C: Kerala Blasters FC 1 (Adrian Luna 71-pen) bt Indian Navy 0. On Friday: Group A: CRPF 1 (Amarjeet Singh 90) lost to Mohammedan Sporting 5 (Azharuddin Mallick 13, 86, Marcus Joseph 64, 66, Brandon 90+2). Group B: Jamshedpur FC 1 (Jitendra Singh 61-pen) lost to Army Green 3 (Deepak Singh 43, 48, Sochin Chhetri 57).