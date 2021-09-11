Cricket

Durand Cup: Blasters down Indian Navy

Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters had a tough start to the season as it managed to weather a resolute challenge from Indian Navy before winning its Group C league match of Durand Cup football by a solitary goal on Saturday.

Uruguayan Adrian Luna scored the only goal of the match through a late 71st minute penalty.

Earlier on Friday, former champion Mohammedan Sporting downed Central Reserve Police Force 5-1 a group-A match at the Kalyani Stadium. Azharuddin Mallick and Marcus Joseph shared four goals while substitute Brandon Vanlalremdika provided the finishing touch in the stoppage-time to help Sporting secure its second successive win and a quarterfinal berth from the group. Amarjeet Singh found the only reply for CRPF in the last minute of the action.

The result: Group C: Kerala Blasters FC 1 (Adrian Luna 71-pen) bt Indian Navy 0. On Friday: Group A: CRPF 1 (Amarjeet Singh 90) lost to Mohammedan Sporting 5 (Azharuddin Mallick 13, 86, Marcus Joseph 64, 66, Brandon 90+2). Group B: Jamshedpur FC 1 (Jitendra Singh 61-pen) lost to Army Green 3 (Deepak Singh 43, 48, Sochin Chhetri 57).


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

NZ in Bangladesh | Consolation win for NZ

India's IPL stars off to Dubai after second successive negative RT-PCR reports

Bairstow, Malan, Woakes pull out of IPL with six-day quarantine rule being one of the reasons

Markram hits 48, South Africa beats Sri Lanka in T20 opener

Eng vs Ind | Gavaskar welcomes BCCI's offer of rescheduling ‘cancelled’ Manchester Test

Player should return to national set up 3-4 years after retirement, Dhoni’s case special, says Kapil

IPL 2021 | Mumbai Indians, CSK, Punjab players to fly commercial; undergo 6-day quarantine

Mohammad Nabi named captain of Afghan team for T20 WC after Rashid steps down

Looks impossible for Afghanistan to play in T20 World Cup, says Tim Paine

Fifth Test between England and India cancelled, confirms ECB

U.S. batsman Jaskaran Malhotra joins elite group with six sixes in over

Rashid Khan resigns as Afghanistan captain after T20 World Cup squad announcement

IPL 2021 | Rajasthan Royals need more match-winners, says Kumar Sangakkara

India to tour South Africa for all-format series in December-January

Now India's junior physio tests positive, Ganguly unsure about fifth Test going ahead
The groundsmen makes some last minute touches ahead of the 5th and final test match against India at Old Trafford in Manchester, on September 9, 2021.

India’s physio tests positive, but final Test set to go ahead

Conflict of Interest complaint against Dhoni's appointment as Team India mentor for T20 WC

Need of the hour was to look at other players and give Dhawan some rest, says Chetan Sharma

Happiness and gratitude define me right now: Ashwin after white-ball comeback

Australia will cancel Afghanistan test if Taliban bans women's cricket
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 11, 2021 10:18:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/durand-cup-blasters-down-indian-navy/article36407379.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY