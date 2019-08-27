Duleep Trophy | With not much at stake, disinterest rules!

Karun Nair was certainly in supreme touch, but he was helped by the callous attitude of the India Blue team. With not much but pride at stake, the fielders were plainly disinterested.

This was best illustrated when substitute fielder Shreyas Gopal hurled a wild throw to the wicketkeeper, Snell Patel, from long-on. Snell, clearly not expecting the action to come his way, failed to collect.

The overthrow headed to the third-man fence, but none of the fielders bothered to stop the ball. The batsmen, Karun and Harpreet Singh Bhatia, meanwhile, were initially hesitant to make the effort to run, before better sense prevailed and they picked up an extra double.

Eyebrows were raised again in the same over, when the third-man fielder tested his arm with a throw to the bowler’s end. It was completely off target, leaving Gopal to clean up at long-on. On occasions, a fielder patrolled the 30-yard circle with the helmet on, having just moved there from silly point.

Gill the bowler

Skipper Shubman Gill was much too passive, and did little to set his straying mates straight. Gill made matters worse by bringing himself into the attack, and struggled through five poor overs. Before this, the Punjab youngster had bowled just two overs in First Class and List A combined, and it was abundantly clear that his talents were best served with the bat.

The proceedings, witnessed by National selectors Jatin Paranjpe and Gagan Khoda, fell well below the standards expected from a First Class fixture. Off-spinner Jalaj Saxena proved to be the exception, showing admirable commitment.