Duleep Trophy: Wet outfield prevents play

A wet outfield forced play to be abandoned on the third day of the Duleep Trophy match between India Green and India Blue, at Just Cricket ground here on Monday.

Though there was no rain on the day, the outfield remained wet due to overnight showers.

After several inspections, the umpires called off play in the evening session.

The second day’s play had been abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield and a steady drizzle.

India Blue remains on 112 for six.