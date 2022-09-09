Duleep Trophy: Solid start by Shaw and Jaiswal

Fluent: Jaiswal, in the company of Shaw, brightened up a gloomy day. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

Prithvi Shaw (61 batting) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (55 batting) regaled for West Zone, which finished at a strong 116 for no loss, during the brief time in which play was possible on the opening day of the Duleep Trophy quarterfinal match against North East Zone here at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday.

On a gloomy day in the city, overnight rains and poor light followed by brief showers just before the scheduled start of play ensured a delayed start to the day’s proceedings.

Eventually, play started at 2.30 p.m., but had to end an hour before the scheduled close of play due to bad light with just 25 overs bowled in the day.

Aggressive approach

Electing to field first, the North East bowlers were put under attack right from the first over. Jaiswal got off in style, pulling pacer Bishworjit Singh for a six over the fine-leg fielder before Shaw punched one through backward-point to pocket 12 off the over.

Jaiswal, who had a dream Ranji Trophy last season — 498 runs from three matches with three centuries — continued from where he left off last season, finding boundaries with ease.

The left-handed Mumbai batter played some delightful backfoot punches off left-arm pacer Rex Rajkumar Singh as he quickly raced to his 20s.

After a watchful start, his fellow Mumbai opener Shaw took centrestage and played in his typically aggressive way.

He was particularly severe on Rex, pulling him for two sixes over fine-leg and then got to his half-century in style with two more consecutive sixes over midwicket.

Jaiswal then reached his half-century. Both batters will look to make merry in the coming days against an inexperienced and innocuous bowling attack.

The scores:

West Zone — 1st innings: Prithvi Shaw (batting) 61, Yashasvi Jaiswal (batting) 55; Total (for no loss in 25 overs): 116.

North East Zone bowling: Bishworjit 9-2-28-0, Rex 8-0-58-0, Dippu 6-2-19-0, Kishan Singha 2-0-11-0.

Toss: North East Zone.