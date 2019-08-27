Duleep Trophy | Karun helps himself to a big century

India Red batsman Karun Nair underlined his class with an unbeaten 166, in a drawn Duleep Trophy outing against India Blue at Alur (1) ground here on Monday. The chanceless knock helped Karun erase the heartbreak of being dismissed for 99 in the first essay.

The 27-year-old reached his century in style, stepping out to left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar and lofting the ball over mid-off. He was on his way to a double hundred, but with no result in sight, the teams agreed to a draw and walked off the field at the stroke of tea.

India Red seals final spot

India Red (3 points) sealed a spot in the final, while both India Green (1 point) and India Blue (2 points) are both in contention for the other final berth. India Red takes on India Green in the last league match, commencing at Alur grounds here on Thursday.

The scores: India Red 285 & 297 for six decl. in 88 overs (Karun Nair 166 n.o., Ankit Kalsi 64, Jalaj Saxena four for 105) drew with India Blue 255.