Duleep Trophy | Karun helps himself to a big century

Second-time lucky: India Red’s Karun Nair made up for the heart-break in the first innings with a massive unbeaten century the second time around.

Hits a chanceless, unbeaten 166 as India Red seals a spot in the final

India Red batsman Karun Nair underlined his class with an unbeaten 166, in a drawn Duleep Trophy outing against India Blue at Alur (1) ground here on Monday. The chanceless knock helped Karun erase the heartbreak of being dismissed for 99 in the first essay.

The 27-year-old reached his century in style, stepping out to left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar and lofting the ball over mid-off. He was on his way to a double hundred, but with no result in sight, the teams agreed to a draw and walked off the field at the stroke of tea.

India Red seals final spot

India Red (3 points) sealed a spot in the final, while both India Green (1 point) and India Blue (2 points) are both in contention for the other final berth. India Red takes on India Green in the last league match, commencing at Alur grounds here on Thursday.

The scores: India Red 285 & 297 for six decl. in 88 overs (Karun Nair 166 n.o., Ankit Kalsi 64, Jalaj Saxena four for 105) drew with India Blue 255.

Dec 2, 2019 10:07:58 PM

