Duleep Trophy | Akash’s heroics not enough as India-B trumps India-A

India-B defeated India-A by 76 runs to win their Duleep Trophy opener at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

In pursuit of 275 from a maximum of 78 overs, the Shubman Gill-led side fell well short of the target. If not for No. 9 batter Akash Deep’s hard-hitting 43 (42, 3x4, 4x6), the margin would have been more unflattering.

Though on the losing side, Akash had a splendid match, finishing with a match haul of nine wickets (four for 60 & five for 56) and 54 runs.

It was the 27-year-old who in fact gave India-A a sniff. As India-B started from an overnight 150 for six — 240 runs in the green — Akash dismissed three of the four remaining batters in quick time with some splendid bowling.

The pick of the dismissals was of Washington Sundar, whose off-stump went cartwheeling after the delivery nipped back and beat the inside edge.

The positive vibes generated touched the India-A batters too. Though Mayank Agarwal departed early, with Nitish Kumar Reddy completing a superb catch at second slip, Gill (21, 35b, 2x4) and Riyan Parag (31, 18b, 1x4, 3x6) tried to make a good fist of the chase.

The latter, especially, was in a murderous mood as he slammed Mukesh Kumar and Yash Dayal for three fierce maximums. But Dayal changed his line by coming round the wicket and had Parag caught behind. Gill fell soon after, edging to ‘keeper Rishabh Pant while trying an expansive drive. Dhruv Jurel and Tanush Kotian did not trouble the scorers as India-A was reduced to 76 for five.

K.L. Rahul made a patient 57 (121b, 7x4), but found little support. Though Shivam Dube (14, 27b, 2x4) and Kuldeep Yadav (14, 56b, 1x4) hung around for a bit, the quick runs that India-A needed never came. Akash provided the spark, smacking four sixes including three over mid-wicket, but it was too little and a little too late.

The scores: India-B — 1st innings: 321.

India-A — 1st innings: 231.

India-B — 2nd innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Jurel b Khaleel 9, Abhimanyu Easwaran c Jurel b Akash 4, Musheer Khan c Jurel b Akash 0, Sarfaraz Khan c Jurel b Avesh 46, Rishabh Pant c sub b Kotian 61, Nitish Kumar Reddy c Jurel b Khaleel 19, Washington Sundar b Akash 9, R. Sai Kishore c Jurel b Akash 0, Navdeep Saini c Jurel b Akash 13, Yash Dayal c Gill b Khaleel 16, Mukesh Kumar (not out) 0; Extras (b-2, lb-1, nb-4): 7; Total (in 42 overs): 184.

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-14, 3-22, 4-94, 5-140, 6-150, 7-151, 8-160, 9-176.

India-A bowling: Khaleel 15-4-69-3, Akash 14-2-56-5, Avesh 6-1-18-1, Kuldeep 3-0-26-0, Kotian 3-0-10-1, Parag 1-0-2-0.

India-A — 2nd innings: Mayank Agarwal c Nitish b Dayal 3, Shubman Gill c Pant b Saini 21, Riyan Parag c Pant b Dayal 31, K.L. Rahul c Pant b Mukesh 57, Dhruv Jurel c Jaiswal b Dayal 0, Tanush Kotian c Pant b Mukesh 0, Shivam Dube c Musheer b Nitish 14, Kuldeep Yadav c Musheer b Washington 14, Akash Deep run out 43, Avesh Khan c Pant b Saini 3, Khaleel Ahmed (not out) 4; Extras (b-4, lb-2, nb-2): 8; Total (in 53 overs): 198.

Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-51, 3-75, 4-76, 5-76, 6-99, 7-141, 8-170, 9-183.

India-B bowling: Mukesh 10-1-50-2, Dayal 12-1-50-3, Saini 12-1-41-2, Washington 7-1-14-1, Nitish 3-0-8-1, Jaiswal 1-0-1-0, Sai Kishore 6-0-16-0, Musheer 2-1-12-0.

PoM: Musheer

