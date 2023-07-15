Duleep Trophy Final 2023: West Zone’s hopes rest on Priyank Panchal’s shoulders

July 15, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

Priyank Panchal (92 batting, 205b, 11x4) and Sarfaraz Khan (48, 76b, 5x4, 1x6) kept West Zone afloat against South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.

The 98-run fifth-wicket stand between Panchal and Sarfaraz took West Zone to 182 for five at the end of the fourth day. If Panchal can bat for another session, West will fancy its chances of knocking off the 116 runs needed for victory.

Panchal batted for a little over five hours, in an innings marked by clean technique and temperament.

Living dangerously

In contrast, Sarfaraz’s stay was streaky. The Mumbai batter countered the bouncers by turning his back to the ball. As a result, he took blows to the helmet and shoulder.

With two slips in place, Sarfaraz lived on the edge by playing the late cut to left-arm spinner Sai Kishore. Sarfaraz’s adventures came to an end just before close of play, when he made a mess of an over-pitched delivery from Sai Kishore.

South pacer V. Koushik put the mighty West top-order through the wringer with an exhibition of classy seam bowling. Koushik got the ball to move both ways, forcing Prithvi Shaw, Panchal, Cheteshwar Pujara and Suryakumar Yadav to push, probe and hope for the best.

Koushik got his just reward when Shaw (7) hung his bat outside off and got an inside edge. He then removed Pujara and Suryakumar in the same over with deliveries that jagged in a long way.

The 30-year-old Karnataka cricketer stated that his stock ball was the one that moved out, and that he has only recently added the in-dipper to the arsenal. “We have plans for different batters. Pujara was struggling with the ones that came in,” Koushik said.

South could have been in a stronger position had it not been for missed chances. Skipper Hanuma Vihari — spot on with field placements and bowling changes — grassed a tough chance at second slip to give Panchal a life. Sachin Baby fluffed a run-out attempt, which allowed Sarfaraz to bat on.

The scores:

South Zone — 1st innings: 213.

West Zone — 1st innings: 146.

South Zone — 2nd innings: R. Samarth b Gaja 5, Mayank Agarwal c Suryakumar b Nagwaswalla 35, Tilak Varma b Nagwaswalla 3, Hanuma Vihari c Desai b Sheth 42, Ricky Bhui lbw b Jadeja 37, Sachin Baby b Sheth 28, Washington Sundar lbw b Jadeja 37, Sai Kishore c Suryakumar b Jadeja 16, V. Vyshak c Panchal b Jadeja 23, V. Kaverappa (not out) 0, V. Koushik c Desai b Jadeja 0; Extras (lb-2, w-2): 4; Total (in 81.1 overs): 230.

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-8, 3-72, 4-95, 5-154, 6-154, 7-179, 8-221, 9-230.

West bowling: Nagwaswalla 20-4-68-2, Gaja 17-2-49-1, Sheth 12-4-38-2, Mulani 10-2-33-0, Jadeja 22.1-6-40-5.

West Zone — 2nd innings: Prithvi Shaw b Koushik 7, Priyank Panchal (batting) 92, Harvik Desai lbw Vyshak 4, Cheteshwar Pujara c Tilak Varma b Koushik 15, Suryakumar Yadav lbw b Koushik 4, Sarfaraz Khan b Sai Kishore 48, Atit Sheth (batting) 0; Extras (b-10, w-1, nb-1): 12; Total (for five wkts. in 62.3 overs): 182.

Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-18, 3-75, 4-79, 5-177.

South bowling: Kaverappa 14.3-1-47-0, Koushik 17-3-28-3, Vyshak 11-5-26-1, Kishore 17-2-51-1, Washington 3-0-20-0.

