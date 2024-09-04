Duleep Trophy | Cream of India’s cricketing talent to duke it out for honours

In Indian domestic cricket’s recent history, Duleep Trophy is the laboratory. Played in the zonal format for more than five decades, the red-ball tournament, starting 2016-17, has seen players inorganically distributed into teams named blue, green and red, the colour of the ball changed and even played under lights.

Two years ago, it went back to the original region-wise format, only for the BCCI top-brass to shake things up again. From Thursday, four teams, uncreatively named A, B, C and D, will compete in this year’s competition, with A taking on B at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in the first round here while C meets D in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

For all the experiments, though, Duleep Trophy is not an event in search of meaning. India-A may well have become the stepping stone for national-team selection, but a big splash in the Duleep, especially when it is the season-opener, can make the ripples travel far and wide.

The tourney is also being held at a time when the BCCI has brandished a stick at those chasing only IPL carrots and made it clear that red-ball remains the premier format.

Against this backdrop, the cream of India’s cricketing talent, including national-team India regulars such as Shubman Gill, K.L. Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal will all be in action. Swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will return to red-ball cricket for the first time since his horrific car accident in December 2022.

With the home Test series against Bangladesh just two weeks away and India-A set to embark on a tour of Australia in November, shadowing the national team, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel and the new team-management helmed by head coach Gautam Gambhir will be looking at the Duleep Trophy for a few cues to shore up the bench strength.

High on the wish list will be the unearthing of a back-up opener to Yashasvi and Rohit Sharma. With Virat Kohli and Rahul expected to slot back straight in after missing nearly the whole of the home series against England, a handful, led by Sarfaraz Khan, will look to make the grade as middle-order reinforcements.

India is scheduled to play 10 Tests in less than four months. So, finding fast-bowling reserves from among Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Vidwath Kaverappa etc. will also be of paramount importance. But Prasidh Krishna will miss the Duleep opener, courtesy an injury that has kept him out since January.

The 2024-25 Domestic season is set to kick off tomorrow with the prestigious Duleep Trophy! It's an exciting start as four teams, featuring some of the finest longer format cricketers in the country will go head to head.



The teams (from): A: Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.

B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan.

Match begins at 9.30 a.m.