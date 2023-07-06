Duleep Trophy: Vaibhav and Jayant check South Zone’s charge, help North Zone take lead

July 06, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Vaibhav Arora and Jayant Yadav triggered a collapse to give North Zone a narrow three-run first-innings lead over South Zone on the second day of their Duleep Trophy semifinal here on Thursday.

North’s 198 seemed gettable when South was cruising at 145 for four. Mayank Agarwal and Tilak Varma had settled in nicely, picking off boundaries regularly.

The big wicket of Mayank (76, 115b, 10x4), taken by off-spinner Jayant, gave North a spring in the step. Seamer Vaibhav and Jayant then dismissed three batters — Washington Sundar, Tilak Varma and K.V. Sasikanth — in the space of two overs to leave South at 165 for eight.

Sai Kishore holds fort

Vaibhav was a constant threat, shaping the ball away from left-handers. It was left to Sai Kishore to push South forward. Kishore looked up to the task, stepping out to Jayant and a shot over extra cover for six. The last wicket partnership between Kishore and Vidwath Kaverappa provided a tense finish to the South essay.

At 191 for nine, North wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh let go of four byes. North skipper Jayant was displeased, but Prabhsimran made up for the error by stumping Kishore in the same over.

Overall, Prabhsimran impressed behind the stumps. The Punjab cricketer showed a clean technique when he stood up to the pacers to counter Mayank moving down the track. Vaibhav and Jayant finished with three wickets each.

Prashant Chopra and Ankit Kalsi look fluent in North’s second essay, until Prashant’s stumps were rattled by the perfect inswinger from Kaverappa. North ended the day on 51 for two, with a lead of 54 runs.

The scores:

North Zone — 1st innings: 198.

South Zone — 1st innings: Sai Sudharsan c Jayant b Baltej 9, Mayank Agarwal c Ankit b Jayant 76, R. Samarth c Chopra b Baltej 1, Hanuma Vihari b Harshit 0, Ricky Bhui lbw b Harshit 0, Tilak Varma c Kalsi b Vaibhav 46, Washington Sundar c Chopra b Jayant 12, Sai Kishore st. Prabhsimran b Jayant 21, K.V. Sasikanth lbw b Vaibhav 0, V. Vyshak c Prabhsimran b Vaibhav 2, Vidwath Kaverappa (not out) 1; Extras (b-16, lb-3, nb-8): 27; Total (in 54.4 overs): 195.

Fall of wickets: 1-26, 2-34, 3-35, 4-35, 5-145, 6-165, 7-165, 8-165, 9-180.

North bowling: Baltej 13-1-40-2, Vaibhav 19-5-57-3, Harshit 11-1-41-2, Jayant 11.4-1-38-3.

North — 2nd innings: Dhruv Shorey b Vyshak 5, Prashant Chopra b Kaverappa 19, Ankit Kalsi (batting) 21, Prabhsimran Singh (batting) 6; Total (for two wkts. in in 11 overs): 51.

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-44.

South bowling: Kaverappa 5-0-17-1, Vyshak 4-0-23-1, Sasikanth 2-0-11-0.

