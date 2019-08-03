Dube, Warrier lead India-A fightback

Shivam Dube led India-A’s spirited comeback from 20 for five with an aggressive knock before pacer Sandeep Warrier struck thrice to leave West Indies-A reeling in the second innings on day two of the second ‘Test’ here on Thursday.

Dube (79, 85b) and opener Priyank Panchal (58, 125b) shared a 124-run stand for the sixth wicket after the batting collapse, taking India-A to 190 all out in the first innings.

Pacer Chemar Holder was the standout bowler for the hosts, taking five for 54 in 12.5 overs and helping his team gain a healthy 128-run lead. However, the West Indians squandered the advantage by losing four wickets for 12 runs in the second innings.

At stumps, they led by 140 runs and if they manage to set a 200-plus run target, it will be a tricky chase for the Indians.

India-A leads the three-match series 1-0.

The scores: West Indies-A 318 & 12 for four in seven overs vs India-A 190 in 46.5 overs (Dube 79, Panchal 58; Chemar Holder five for 54).