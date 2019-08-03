Cricket

Dube, Warrier lead India-A fightback

Counterattack: Shivam Dube stemmed the rot, along with Priyank Panchal, with a fighting knock.

Counterattack: Shivam Dube stemmed the rot, along with Priyank Panchal, with a fighting knock.   | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

more-in

Shivam Dube led India-A’s spirited comeback from 20 for five with an aggressive knock before pacer Sandeep Warrier struck thrice to leave West Indies-A reeling in the second innings on day two of the second ‘Test’ here on Thursday.

Dube (79, 85b) and opener Priyank Panchal (58, 125b) shared a 124-run stand for the sixth wicket after the batting collapse, taking India-A to 190 all out in the first innings.

Pacer Chemar Holder was the standout bowler for the hosts, taking five for 54 in 12.5 overs and helping his team gain a healthy 128-run lead. However, the West Indians squandered the advantage by losing four wickets for 12 runs in the second innings.

At stumps, they led by 140 runs and if they manage to set a 200-plus run target, it will be a tricky chase for the Indians.

India-A leads the three-match series 1-0.

The scores: West Indies-A 318 & 12 for four in seven overs vs India-A 190 in 46.5 overs (Dube 79, Panchal 58; Chemar Holder five for 54).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 13, 2020 7:56:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/dube-warrier-lead-india-a-fightback/article28801151.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY