Cricket

Du Plessis, Russell and Miller pull out of Lankan Premier League

South Africa’s Faf du Plessis (left) and David Miller during the third and final ODI against Australia in Hobart on November 11, 2018. File photo   | Photo Credit: AFP

The inaugural Lankan Premier League (LPL) have been dealt a severe blow with five overseas players, including Faf du Plessis, Andre Russell and David Miller, pulling out of the T20 tournament less than a week after they were drafted into various franchises.

While South African trio of Miller, du Plessis and Dawid Malan are unavailable because of the limited-overs series against England, West Indian Russell has pulled out due to a knee injury.

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Manvinder Bisla, who played 35 IPL matches, is the fifth player to withdraw from the tournament, scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 13.

“The franchises that had these players will have to negotiate with other players to take their place,” LPL director Ravin Wickramaratne told ESPNcricinfo.

Russell, Miller, du Plessis and Malan all had been picked up as marquee players. While these withdrawals are a significant blow to the tournament, they are not a death knell just yet.

The hardest hit franchise is the Colombo Kings, who had all three of Russell, du Plessis and Bisla on its roster. The Jaffna Stallions had Malan.

The five-team tournament is scheduled to be held at two venues — Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy and Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. A total of 23 matches will be played over a period of 15 days.

Comments
Related Articles

Indian Premier League 2020 | Way Mandeep played made everyone emotional: KL Rahul

Indian Premier League 2020 | Rohit Sharma resumes training for Mumbai Indians

Hanuma Vihari says there will be enough time to adapt to take on Australia

India’s tour of Australia: Rohit Sharma misses out due to injury, Rahul and Siraj selected for Tests
Kings XI Punjab batsman Chris Gayle celebrates his half-century during the IPL 2020 match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on October 26, 2020.

IPL 2020 | Revitalised Kings’ fifth win on the trot lifts them to fourth

IPL 2020 | Navdeep Saini doubtful starter against Mumbai Indians after injuring his bowling hand

Cricket South Africa’s entire board resigns, Olympic body likely to install interim committee

IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals eyes playoff berth in clash against SRH

CSK becomes first team to be eliminated from IPL 2020

IPL 2020 | Hope this hundred gives family some happiness in difficult time: Stokes
Special Arrangement

Hardik Pandya first player in IPL to take a knee supporting ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement

IPL 2020 | Credit where it is due, RR batted really well: Hardik

Indian Premier League 2020 | Stokes and Sanju were sensational: Smith

Indian Premier League 2020 | We were not expressive enough: Virat Kohli

Indian Premier League 2020 | Dubai to host final on November 10, Women’s T20 Challenge to be held in Sharjah

IPL 2020 | You have painful 12 hours left in IPL, but enjoy every moment: Dhoni tells CSK

Indian Premier League 2020 | Ben Stokes hundred gives Royals much-needed win over Mumbai

Kapil Dev discharged from hospital

IPL 2020 | CSK hang in by a thread after beating RCB by 8 wickets

IPL 2020 | Confident KXIP looks to sustain momentum against rejuvenated KKR

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 27, 2020 11:35:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/du-plessis-russell-and-miller-pull-out-of-lankan-premier-league/article32950986.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY