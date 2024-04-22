GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Du Plessis, Curran fined for IPL Code of Conduct breaches

Du Plessis was fined for maintaining a slow over rate during RCB's thrilling one-run loss, their seventh of the ongoing season

April 22, 2024 11:28 am | Updated 11:28 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s captain Faf du Plessis

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s captain Faf du Plessis | Photo Credit: PTI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf Du Plessis has copped a ₹12 lakh fine, while Punjab Kings captain has been penalised 50% of his match fees for their respective offences, the IPL announced on April 22.

Du Plessis was fined for maintaining a slow over rate during RCB's thrilling one-run loss, their seventh of the ongoing season, to Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

"Mr Faf du Plessis, Captain, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 36 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 21, 2024," an IPL statement read.

It was RCB's first over-rate offence of the season.

Curran, on the other hand, was fined half of his match fees for a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct which refers to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision" during PBKS' three-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur on Sunday.

"Curran committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," an IPL media release stated.

The loss against GT was Punjab's fourth on the trot, they are now languishing on the ninth place in the points table.

