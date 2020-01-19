Dream come true, says Siddarth

It was an eventful day for debutant Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner M. Siddarth, who claimed 4/32 in 17.4 overs against Railways in the Ranji Trophy clash here on Sunday.

Siddarth ripped through the Railways top order and was well supported by R. Ashwin, who also took four wickets.

About the wicket, Siddarth said: “We don’t generally see the ball turn too much at the start of play. However, the pitch wasn’t a rank turner. The odd balls did turn and it worked in our favour.

“I wanted to vary the pace and bowl in the right areas. It gave me the desired results. This is one of my most memorable moments and being able to perform well in the Ranji Trophy was a dream come true. I will look forward to make a good contribution in the second innings as well.”

Long spells

Siddarth and Ashwin were bowling in tandem from the 13th over. About Ashwin, Siddarth said, “Ashwin is a legend and to be sharing the stage with someone with so much experience is an honour. He knows how to execute the plan perfectly and according to the match situation.”

On bowling 17 overs on the trot, Siddarth said, “I am used to bowling long spells from my junior days and it has become a habit. I am happy that I am able to contribute well in these spells.”