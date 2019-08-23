Cricket

Dream 11, Hyundai, ACC get BCCI’s partners’ rights

more-in

The BCCI on Friday announced that Sporta Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Dream11), LafargeHolcim (ACC Cement and Ambuja Cement) and Hyundai Motor India Ltd. have acquired the official partners’ rights for its international and domestic matches.

The rights were acquired following the conclusion of the Expression of Interest process.

“The consolidated winning bids were at a price of ₹222.74 crore to be paid for the 2019-23 home season.

“The consolidated winning bid was ₹2.59 crore per match, which is at 72% incremental value in comparison to the previous value of ₹1.5 crore,” the BCCI said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 23, 2019 11:04:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/dream-11-hyundai-acc-get-bccis-partners-rights/article29236165.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY