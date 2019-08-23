Dream 11, Hyundai, ACC get BCCI’s partners’ rights

The BCCI on Friday announced that Sporta Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Dream11), LafargeHolcim (ACC Cement and Ambuja Cement) and Hyundai Motor India Ltd. have acquired the official partners’ rights for its international and domestic matches.

The rights were acquired following the conclusion of the Expression of Interest process.

“The consolidated winning bids were at a price of ₹222.74 crore to be paid for the 2019-23 home season.

“The consolidated winning bid was ₹2.59 crore per match, which is at 72% incremental value in comparison to the previous value of ₹1.5 crore,” the BCCI said.