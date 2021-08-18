Dravid reapplies for NCA’s head post

Dravid... keen for another stint.

New Delhi

18 August 2021 23:49 IST

Don’t need to be a genius to guess he is going to continue: senior BCCI source

Former India captain Rahul Dravid has reapplied for the position of Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy, a development that should end speculations about him replacing Ravi Shastri as head coach of senior national side after the T20 World Cup in November.

BCCI had to invite applications since Dravid's two-year contract had ended. As per the new constitution, there is no provision for extension and the hiring process has to start afresh.

“Yes, Rahul has reapplied for the post of Head of Cricket. You don't need to be a genius to guess that he is going to continue after the tremendous work he has put in to change the face of NCA, which is now truly a centre of excellence," said a senior BCCI source privy to the development on conditions of anonymity.

“In fact, as of now, save Rahul, there are no other prominent names of stature who have applied for the post.”

Deadline extended

It has been learnt that the BCCI has decided to extend the deadline for submission of applications by a few more days to ensure that interested candidates get enough time to apply.

“The BCCI top brass has decided to extend the deadline from August 15 by a few more days. When Rahul is in the fray, everyone knows that there is little meaning in applying for the post,” the source added.