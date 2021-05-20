Dravid likely to be head coach for Sri Lanka tour

Shastri will be busy with the Test side in England

Former India skipper and National Cricket Academy head Rahul Dravid is likely to be the head coach of the Indian white-ball squad that will tour Sri Lanka in July.

Dravid, who stopped travelling with the India-A and under-19 teams after taking over as NCA chief in Bengaluru, will be the head coach of the second-string side in the absence of Ravi Shastri, who will be busy with the Test side in England at that time.

“He will be the head coach in Sri Lanka in all likelihood,” revealed a BCCI source.

Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey will also be part the of the support staff. India is expected to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in Sri Lanka in July though the schedule has not been announced yet.

Fringe players

The squad will have plenty of fringe players and some established white-ball specialists. Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan are in the running for captaincy.