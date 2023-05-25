ADVERTISEMENT

Dravid gives pep talk to Indian women's team ahead of Bangladesh tour

May 25, 2023 05:51 am | Updated May 24, 2023 11:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI

Hours before leaving the Indian shores for the World Test Championship final, men’s team head coach Rahul Dravid spent some quality time at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and gave a pep talk to women cricketers ahead of their tour of Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Hours before leaving the Indian shores for the World Test Championship final, men's team head coach Rahul Dravid spent some quality time at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and gave a pep talk to women cricketers ahead of their tour of Bangladesh.

The Indian women's team is currently undergoing a conditioning camp at the NCA ahead of its tour of Bangladesh, where it will play three ODIs and an equal number of T20Is.

"Head Coach Rahul Dravid had a very insightful interaction with the Senior Women cricketers at NCA, Bangalore. They got a new perspective on preparation, the need for constant improvement and the process of chasing excellence. We thank Mr Rahul Dravid for making time for this interaction with India's top women cricketers," the BCCI tweeted.

Rahul was accompanied by NCA head V.V.S. Laxman during the session which was attended by country's top cricketers, including Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Puja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Arundhati Reddy to name a few.

Related Topics

sport

