Double would be ‘some achievement’, says captain Williamson

Says team not getting ahead of itself with thoughts of winning a second world title

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was excited to be pitted against neighbour Australia in Sunday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final.

“When you play each other [frequently], both teams get a reasonable look at one another.

“So probably not too many advantages to either side except that we do play each other and have done so recently on a number of occasions and had some really good contests,” Williamson said on Saturday.

“It’s great that obviously we are playing our neighbour on the other side of the world in a World Cup final. A really exciting prospect for both teams.”

Having been crowned the World Test champion in June, New Zealand is on the verge of achieving an ICC double.

“It would be some achievement. But where it stands at the moment is there is a game of cricket to play, and for us, it’s focusing on that and focusing on our cricket and looking to go out there and implement those things that are important to us,” Williamson said.

“That is very much where we are at the moment. But these sorts of events are always, you know, [the] focus I suppose on the calendar, and there is a really exciting opportunity to be here now. Looking forward to the match tomorrow.”

Despite admitting Devon Conway’s absence, with the wicketkeeper-batter hurting his hand after being dismissed in the semifinal, will be a “big loss”, Williamson hoped the reworked combination — with Tim Seifert set to replace Conway — would deliver in the final.

“The loss of Devon is a big one. He has been a big part of all formats for us, and a disappointing and really freak thing to happen,” Williamson said.

“But for us, it’s keeping our focus on the task, and all the players really excited with the opportunity tomorrow to go out and try to improve and adjust to a different opposition and a different venue.”