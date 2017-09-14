Double delight for Indrajith

A century was not even a wild dream, but B. Indrajith ended up with a maiden double hundred as India Red rubbed salt on the wounds of India Blue on the second day of the Duleep Trophy cricket at the Green Park Stadium on Thursday.

With the team on 205 for nine when Vijay Gohil joined him, the Indrajith was on 59. He reached the milestone with a six, before bringing the curtains on a record last-wicket partnership, skying a kneeling drive into deep cover.

The 178-run partnership between Indrajith and Vijay Gohil blew away the previous record of 139 set by Vijay Yadav and Maninder Singh for North Zone against South in Surat in 1991-92. In that earlier record, 164 runs had been added after the ninth wicket had fallen, but 25 of those were penalties for slow over rate.

Indrajith and Vijay Gohil, who remained unbeaten on 34 off 83 balls, a knock that was studded with six confident hits to the fence, left little room for any confusion as they beat the record by a mile, even though they were unaware of the numbers.

After skipper Suresh Raina had rotated eight bowlers in an attempt to break the partnership, which had added 92 runs to it on Thursday, it was Manoj Tiwary who succeeded in ending the Red innings. After being hit for a six for the double century by Indrajith, Manoj managed to entice a mishit.

India Blue responded efficiently, scoring 216 for three in 61 overs. While seasoned opener Hanuma Vihari was unbeaten on a watchful 86 off 163 balls, skipper Suresh Raina entertained the fans with a vibrant half century.

The scores: India Red — 1st innings: Priyank Panchal lbw b Rajpoot 36, Sudip Chatterjee b Raina 34, Rahul Singh Gahlaut c Kishan b Rajpoot 7, Dinesh Karthik lbw b Bhargav 15, B. Indrajith c Bhargav b Tiwary 200, Rishabh Pant b Wadhare 15, Karn Sharma c Kishan b Rajpoot 10, C.V. Milind b Tiwary 9, Siddharth Kaul c Raina b Unadkat 13, Basil Thampi c Raina b Unadkat 4, Vijay Gohil (not out) 34; Extras (b-2, lb-3, nb-1): 6; Total (in 108.3 overs): 383.

Fall of wickets: 1-70, 2-74, 3-91, 4-99, 5-123, 6-138, 7-159, 8-195, 9-205.

India Blue bowling: Pankaj Rao 9-1-33-0; Ankit Rajpoot 24-3-56-3; Jaydev Unadkat 22-2-72-2; Bhargav Bhatt 29-0-106-1; Akshay Wakhare 12-1-47-1; Suresh Raina 6-0-31-1; Manoj Tiwary 5.3-0-30-2; Deepak Hooda 1-0-3-0.

India Blue — 1st innings: Samit Gohil c Karthik b Karn 32, Hanuma Vihari (batting) 86, Manoj Tiwary c Pant b Thampi 20, Suresh Raina c Panchal b Gohil 52, Deepak Hooda (batting) 23; Extras (lb-2, nb-1) 3; Total (for three wkts. in 61 overs): 216.

Fall of wickets: 1-47, 2-86, 3-159.

India Red bowling: Karn Sharma 14-2-51-1; Siddharth Kaul 12-2-26-0; Basil Thampi 12-0-61-1; C.V. Milind 9-2-26-0; Vijay Gohil 14-3-50-1.