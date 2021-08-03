Don’t want to be harsh on Bumrah: Nehra

Jasprit Bumrah may not have taken a single wicket in the World Test Championship final, but former India seamer Ashish Nehra backs him to bring his A-game in India’s Test series against England.

Speaking at an online media interaction, Nehra said it had not been a case of Bumrah bowling badly.

“We are talking of a guy who has been doing really well for the last five or six years,” he said.

“[It must not have been easy for him] with his injuries and the COVID-19 bubbles.”

He said bowlers like Mohammed Siraj would have to wait for their turn. “You don’t want to be harsh on somebody like Bumrah [which makes him start thinking] that his place is not secure,” he said. “He is your main guy.”