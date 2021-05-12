Don’t think we will see those glory days again, says Ambrose

Curly Ambrose.

Kingston

12 May 2021 04:57 IST

The West Indies pace bowlers laments that today’s youngsters don’t know cricket’s importance for the country.

Pace legend Curtly Ambrose believes the current lot of Caribbean youngsters doesn’t really understand what cricket means to the West Indies and so the two-time World champion will never be able to relive the glory days again.

West Indies had lifted first two World Cup titles in 1975 and 1979 and it took 33 years for the team to claim another ICC World title when Darren Sammy guided them to the 2012 T20 crown and repeated the feat four years later.

“Most of the youngsters we have now probably don’t quite understand what cricket means to West Indians in the West Indies and abroad.

Advertising

Advertising

“Because cricket is the only sport that really unites Caribbean people,” Ambrose told Talk Sports Live.

No disrespect

“This is no disrespect to the players we have now because we have a couple of guys who have some quality in them and can become great, but what we have to understand is that I don’t think we will ever see those great, exceptional glory days again.”

The 57-year-old, who claimed 405 wickets in 98 Tests, said it is difficult to find talented cricketers from the island nations nowadays.

“Yes, we can be competitive and climb up the ICC rankings and be a force to be reckon with again, but those glory days, I don’t think we will see them again.”