‘Don’t stray out of your crease’

Lakshman rekha: R. Ashwin emphasised the perils of crossing the safety line, vis-a-vis COVID-19, through this picture.

India cricketers ram home lockdown message

R. Ashwin lightheartedly invoked his ‘mankad’ controversy with England’s Jos Buttler in light of the nation-wide lockdown.

The spin bowler tweeted a picture of his dismissal of Buttler exactly a year ago in the Indian Premier League, when he spotted the batsman out of his crease at the non-striker’s end and ran him out.

“Hahaha, somebody sent me this and told me it’s exactly been 1 year since this run out happened,” wrote Ashwin.

“As the nation goes into a lockdown, this is a good reminder to my citizens. Don’t wander out. Stay inside, stay safe! #21DayLockdown.”

