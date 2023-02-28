Don’t read too much into Rahul’s removal as vice-captain: Rohit

February 28, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - Indore

Rohit Sharma is looking beyond the ongoing Test series.

The India captain said on Tuesday that if India won the Test here to take a winning 3-0 lead in the series, the fourth Test at Ahmedabad could be played on a green, seamer-friendly track to prepare the team for the final of the World Test Championship to be played in England.

Looking ahead

Rohit said, “There is definitely a possibility of that. We have already spoken about it. We need to get the guys ready for it. The important one is Shardul Thakur, because he comes into the planning for us. If we play Australia in England, it will be a different ball game for both the teams.”

Rohit said, “After the last WTC cycle, the way we played in certain conditions has been remarkable. Home conditions too have been challenging.”

Rohit said his team needed the break after the two Tests. “Coming back, we feel refreshed.”

On the out-of-form K.L. Rahul’s removal as vice-captain, Rohit said, “Players who are going through a tough time, given their potential, will be given enough time to prove themselves. Being vice-captain or otherwise doesn’t tell you anything.”

Rohit, who revealed he liked naming the eleven at the toss, was pleased with India’s batting depth that gave a cushion to the side’s top and middle-order.

On playing on these pitches, Rohit said, “I played 200 balls in Nagpur and never felt settled. One ball grips or keeps low and you are out. What happened to the Australians [losing wickets in clusters] can happen to us too.”

He added, “We cannot take things lightly. We got to keep the discipline going.”

Hustling the Aussies

Rohit was all praise for R. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, even as the Aussies have talked about attempting to slow the game down. “We have hustled them, not given them time to think. Jadeja is so quickly back to his mark that sometimes I too have problems moving a fielder before the next ball is bowled.”

Rohit and the Indians have been on the ball.