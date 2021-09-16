Don’t mind being a T20 nomad: Livingstone

New Delhi

16 September 2021 22:50 IST

Test selection will be a bonus, feels English white-ball specialist Liam Livingstone

Rajasthan Royals’ English batsman Liam Livingstone aspires for a successful Test career but doesn’t mind being a T20 “nomad” either. He prefers to spend his time building his white-ball brand instead of losing sleep over whether he can make it big in Tests.

The 28-year-old, one of the most sought after T20 freelancers in world cricket, having played in the Big Bash League and the Pakistan Super League, is now expected to shoulder the batting burden of Rajasthan Royals along with Sanju Samson during the Indian Premier League which resumes this Sunday in the UAE.

Straight talk

Unlike a lot of cricketers, who would try to give politically correct answers on questions regarding Test cricket, Livingstone has no hesitation in straight-talk. He has not yet made his Test debut.

Advertising

Advertising

“Yes absolutely [on being a T20 nomad]. In the world of cricket, you now have two routes. If you can’t make it as a red-ball cricketer, you still can travel the world and be part of a lot of franchise competitions,” Livingstone told PTI.

Coming into the IPL after some smashing performances in The Hundred for Birmingham Phoenix, Livingstone aspires to create a brand and fanbase of his own.

Playing to his strength

“Hopefully in the next few years, I can travel the world and play in franchise league cricket. The best part is coming back again and again for the same franchises, creating a fanbase of your own and also friendships that last a lifetime,” he said.

“My strength is white-ball cricket and, these days, you stick to your strength. Hopefully, one day I will fulfil my dream of playing Test cricket,” he said.