Don't judge Kohli on current form, Australia series could change it all: Ricky Ponting

Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli should not be judged on the basis of his current form and the champion cricketer could make a powerful statement during the upcoming five-Test Border-Gavaskar series given his class, feels legendary Australian player Ricky Ponting.

The much-awaited series against Pat Cummins' Australia will commence in Perth on November 22 and Kohli, as always, will be a vital cog in India's scheme of things if they are to retain the prestigious trophy.

India's famed legacy in Test cricket at home was torn to shreds during their 0-3 decimation by New Zealand recently, with Kohli scoring just 93 runs in six innings.

But Ponting, the former Australian skipper, said he had full faith in Kohli's fighting abilities.

"I've said it before about Virat -- you don't ever question the greats of the game. There's no doubt he's a great of the game," Ponting told ICC.

Kohli scored 93 runs in three Tests against the Black Caps, scoring a half-century and averaging 15.50 runs.

The 36-year-old Kohli was averaging 50-plus runs between 2016-19, but his average has dipped to 31.68. “However,” Ponting said “playing against Australia brings the best out of the Indian stalwart.”

"He loves playing against Australia. In fact, I know he loves playing against Australia. And his record (in Australia) is very good." Ponting believes the Border-Gavaskar series could see the revival of Kohli's Test career.

"If there's a time for him to turn it around, it'd be this series. So, I wouldn't be surprised to see Virat make runs in the first game.” Since the beginning of this year, Kohli has averaged just 22.72 in six Tests -- the lowest in the format for him in a year since his debut in 2011.

He has slipped in the ICC Test rankings as well, moving out of the top-20 list for the first time in 10 years, and Ponting does feel it is a matter of concern.

“I saw a stat the other day about Virat; it said he’s only scored two (three) Test hundreds in the last five years. That didn’t seem right to me, but if that is right, then that is, I mean, that’s a concern.”

"There wouldn't be anyone else probably even playing international cricket as a top-order batsman that's only scored two Test match hundreds in five years."

Indian batters' skills against spin are not the same. India suffered a shock whitewash for the first time at home when they lost to New Zealand recently. It was also the hosts' first Test-series loss at home in 12 years.

Ponting feels that the Indians' vulnerability against spin cost them the series.

"I think the one thing it (whitewash) does probably say is it's really starting to highlight India's vulnerability against good quality spin bowling," he said.

"It seems as though the skill of the modern Indian batsmen of playing spin is probably not what it used to be."

Ponting added that the change in the nature of Indian pitches, which have become more favourable to pacers lately, could be responsible for the loss.

He also highlighted that the Indian batters' tendency to go overboard with their aggressiveness, thanks to the IPL, could be one of the reasons for the debacle.

“Maybe because they’re playing on different wickets in India that are probably for the fast bowlers a bit more, maybe because there are more high-quality fast bowlers in India now that they’re not playing as much spin bowling as they did.”

"Maybe it's the IPL or how much IPL cricket they're playing that the younger players are learning the game that way rather than the way that players did 15 or 20 years ago," Ponting concluded.