Dominance by IPL franchises in global T20 leagues dangerous: Gilchrist

Australian wicketkeeping legend Adam Gilchrist. File. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

July 27, 2022 11:35 IST

Gilchrist’s comments come in the backdrop of reports stating that David Warner might opt out of the upcoming Big Bash League and sign up for the United Arab Emirates T20 league

Wicketkeeping legend Adam Gilchrist has questioned the growing dominance of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises in world cricket and said the current trend of “monopolisation” by them is dangerous.

Gilchrist’s comments have come in the backdrop of reports stating that Australian batter David Warner might opt out of the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) this season and sign up for the more lucrative United Arab Emirates T20 league.

Interestingly, three IPL franchises — Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals — have all invested in teams in the UAE T20 league.

“They can’t force David Warner to play in BBL, I understand that, but to let him then go off — or another player, let’s not single out Warner because there will be other players on the radar — it’s all part of this global dominance that these IPL franchises are starting to create, given they own a number of teams in Caribbean Premier League,” Gilchrist told SEN’s Whateley radio show.

“It’s getting a little bit dangerous the grip that it’s having to monopolise that ownership and the ownership of the players and their talents and where they can and can’t play,” he added.

The three-time World Cup winner Australian suggested his country’s cricket board to take cognizance of the matter as more cricketers could take Warner’s path sooner than later.

“If he (Warner) rides off into the sunset and says, ‘Sorry Australian cricket, I’m going to become a gun for hire for my Indian franchise team in various tournaments’ you can’t question him on that, that’s his prerogative and he’s done everything he needs to get the profile and get that market value,” Gilchrist said.

“It’s the new younger player coming in that starts to make those noises where it’ll be really challenging,” he added.

Gilchrist, who represented Australia in 96 Tests, 287 ODIs, and 13 T20Is, had earlier played for IPL franchises such as the now-defunct Deccan Charges and Kings XI Punjab, now renamed as Punjab Kings. He had led the Deccan Charges to their maiden IPL title in 2009.