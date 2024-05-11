Domestic season set for a revamp by the BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to reinvent the domestic season.

A four-member working group formed for the purpose has suggested splitting the Ranji Trophy into two halves and restructuring the Duleep Trophy for the forthcoming season.

The four-member group — including India men’s head coach Rahul Dravid, NCA chief V.V.S. Laxman, men’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar and former India pacer Abey Kuruvilla, BCCI general manager (domestic cricke) — met last week and finalised its proposals that have been submitted to BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

“The recommendations of the working group will be implemented in domestic cricket, subject to approval by the Apex Council,” Shah said.

October start

According to the proposal, the Ranji Trophy will start in October second week soon after Irani Cup concludes and the first five league matches will take place with at least four days gap between matches. The limited-overs tournaments will then be played to enable IPL franchises to scout for talent ahead of the auction. The last two league rounds and the Ranji knockouts will then be scheduled from mid-January till early March.

It is also proposed to do away with the zonal format for the Duleep Trophy, instead starting the domestic season with the tournament “featuring four teams, selected by the national selectors”.

The working group has made an attempt to address major grievances that were aired during the domestic season by various captains and coaches across the domestic arena.

Other major suggestions

Toss to be done away for C.K. Nayudu, visiting team to choose bat or field first

Revised points system with additional batting and bowling points to be tried out in C.K. Nayudu Trophy

Depending on the feedback, the changes to be incorporated into Ranji Trophy in 2025-26

The teams for the women’s inter-zonal tournaments to be picked by national selectors