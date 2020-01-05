Dom Sibley puts England in control

A gritty unbeaten 85 from opener Dom Sibley ground down South Africa’s bowlers as England took control on the third day of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands.

Sibley, playing in only his fourth Test, came in during the morning session after James Anderson had picked up the last two South African wickets to finish with five for 40 and give England a first innings lead of 46.

By the close, Sibley was still there and England had reached 218 for four, stretching its overall lead to 264.

Sibley’s 85, his first Test half-century, came off a painstaking 222 balls in just under six hours and included 13 boundaries. It was slow going but it consolidated England’s advantage after Anderson and Ben Stokes combined to secure an important first innings lead.

Anderson completed his 28th Test five-wicket haul — an England record — and Stokes caught last man Anrich Nortje to set an England Test record of five catches by a fielder.

England captain Joe Root made 61 off 98 balls before being caught at slip off Dwaine Pretorius shortly before the close.

Dom Bess, who suffered a golden duck in the first innings, came in as nightwatchman and survived until the last ball of the day when he was adjudged to have gloved a bouncer from Nortje to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, thus collecting a ‘pair’

Stokes held his fifth catch of the innings, all taken at second slip to dismiss last batsman Nortje off Anderson’s bowling. It was the first time in 1,020 Test matches that an England fielder held five catches.