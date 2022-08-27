Disney Star wins ICC media rights for Indian market for 2024-27

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Disney Star has won the rights to broadcast all ICC events on a four-year deal from 2024 to 2027 for the Indian market, the sport's global governing body said on Saturday.

Disney Star will be the home of all ICC cricket in India for the next four years having won the TV and digital rights of both men's and women's global events till the end of 2027, the ICC said in a statement.

"As per information, Disney Star is paying around USD 3 billion for the rights," a senior ICC Board member told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Disney Star won following a single round sealed bid process which has yielded a significant uplift to the rights fee from the previous cycle, continuing the impressive growth and reach of cricket, the apex body said.

The decision followed a robust tender, bidding and evaluation process, which started in June 2022.

ICC Chair Greg Barclay said: "We are delighted to continue to partner with Disney Star as the home of ICC cricket for the next four years which has delivered an outstanding result for our Members and will support our ambitious growth plans.

"They will play a crucial role in the future of our sport and connecting and engaging with more fans than ever before."

K. Madhavan, Country Manager & President of Disney Star said: "With the acquisition of the ICC Digital and TV broadcast rights, Disney Star has further strengthened its status as the premier destination for marquee cricket events in the country."

Disney Star has played an important role over the last seven years in transforming ICC matches into one of the biggest sporting spectacles in India and has expanded the viewer base of the property “across geographies and demographics” in the country.

“The extension of the ICC rights adds to our strong portfolio of cricket properties which also include the television rights for IPL (2023-27), digital rights to Cricket Australia (2024-31), BCCI broadcast rights through the 2024 and Cricket South Africa (end of 2023-24 season), and bolsters our status as the go-to destination for the best sporting events in the country.”

“In addition to cricket, we also offer Pro Kabbadi League, Indian Super League and various international rights, including the Wimbledon Championships and the English Premier League,” Mr. Madhavan said.

In June, the IPL media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle were sold for a whopping ₹57.5 crore (per match) for TV and for ₹50 crore (per match) for digital.

Barclay added: “Having a broadcast and digital partner for women’s events in India is a significant step forward in our ambition to accelerate the growth of the women’s game.”

“Disney Star presented impressive plans for the promotion of women’s cricket and they clearly share our vision so I’m incredibly excited by the size of the opportunity ahead.”

“This was an incredibly competitive process, which isn’t surprising given the huge audiences that cricket consistently attracts with more than a billion fans that passionately follow the game globally. I’d like to thank all of the bidders for their interest in and support of cricket.”