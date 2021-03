Disha helps Vidarbha qualify

CHENNAI

21 March 2021 22:42 IST

Skipper Disha Kasat’s unbeaten 126 (149b, 15x4, 2x6) helped Vidarbha down Karnataka by four runs in the BCCI senior women’s one-dayer (Elite Group E) here on Sunday.

The victory ensured Vidarbha qualified for the knockouts by prevailing over Karnataka on head-to-head basis despite both teams being tied on 16 points.

The scores: Vidarbha 216/5 in 50 overs (Disha Kasat 126 n.o., Bharti Fulmali 41) bt Karnataka 212/9 in 50 overs (S. Shubha 85, G. Divya 57, Nupur Kohale 3/34). Points: Vidarbha 4(16); Karnataka 0(16).

Tamil Nadu 132 in 49.4 overs (S. Anusha 77, Babita Negi 3/34) lost to Delhi 133/4 in 41.2 overs (Shweta Sehrawat 35, N. Niranjana 4/23). Delhi 4(12); TN 0(8).

Meghalaya 28 in 20.1 overs (Tanuja Kanwer 6/10) lost to Himachal Pradesh 30/0 in four overs.