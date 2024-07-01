Dinesh Karthik named Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mentor

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on Monday, announced the recently retired Dinesh Karthik as its batting coach and mentor.

As a player, the former India wicketkeeper-batter had two different stints with RCB, with the most recent being from 2022 to 2024. During this period, RCB reached the IPL Playoffs twice, in 2022 and 2024, and the 39-year-old played an instrumental role both times.

In 2022, he excelled in his role as a finisher, accumulating 330 runs in 16 innings at a strike-rate of 183.33, a performance that earned him a place in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia. In 2024, he scored 326 runs in 13 visits to the crease, at a phenomenal rate of 187.35.

An astute mind, Karthik has already made a mark as a fine commentator and broadcaster, and he will now be part of a coaching team that comprises head coach Andy Flower, bowling coach Adam Griffith and director of cricket Mo Bobat.