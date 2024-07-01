GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dinesh Karthik named Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mentor

In 2024, Dinesh Karthik scored 326 runs in 13 visits to the crease, at a phenomenal rate of 187.35.

Updated - July 01, 2024 11:37 pm IST

Published - July 01, 2024 11:12 pm IST - BENGALURU

Sports Bureau
Wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik will be the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s batting coach and mentor. File

Wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik will be the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s batting coach and mentor. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on Monday, announced the recently retired Dinesh Karthik as its batting coach and mentor.

As a player, the former India wicketkeeper-batter had two different stints with RCB, with the most recent being from 2022 to 2024. During this period, RCB reached the IPL Playoffs twice, in 2022 and 2024, and the 39-year-old played an instrumental role both times.

In 2022, he excelled in his role as a finisher, accumulating 330 runs in 16 innings at a strike-rate of 183.33, a performance that earned him a place in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia. In 2024, he scored 326 runs in 13 visits to the crease, at a phenomenal rate of 187.35.

An astute mind, Karthik has already made a mark as a fine commentator and broadcaster, and he will now be part of a coaching team that comprises head coach Andy Flower, bowling coach Adam Griffith and director of cricket Mo Bobat.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.