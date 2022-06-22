Dinesh Karthik jumps 108 places, Ishan Kishan breaks into top 10 in ICC T20 rankings

Kishan finished the series with two half centuries.

Kishan finished the series with two half centuries.

On the back of his recent exploits, veteran Dinesh Karthik jumped a massive 108 spots to 87th on the latest ICC T20 rankings for batters, even as young opener Ishan Kishan broke into the top 10.

Kishan finished the series with two half centuries against South Africa and was the leading run scorer with 206 runs at an average of 41. That form catapulted the left-hander up one spot to sixth on the latest T20 rankings for batters.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam still holds the top spot on the T20 batting rankings and Kishan is the only Indian player rated inside the top 10.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the biggest mover on the T20 rankings for bowlers with the India spinner jumping three places to 23rd.

R. Jadeja maintains his top position in the Test all-rounders’ list with 385 rating points.

Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan moved up to second position with 346 rating points.

Virat Kohli (742) maintained his 10th position in the Test batting chart, while seasoned off-spinner R. Ashwin (850) and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (830) occupied the second and third positions in bowling respectively.