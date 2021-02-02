Dinda announces retirement

He led Bengal’s pace attack for several seasons

Ashoke Dinda, who served Bengal with pace and passion for one-and-a-half decades, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday.

Dinda, 36, who also donned India colours in ODIs and T20Is, thanked everyone who backed him in his cricketing journey.

“Today I am retiring from all formats of cricket. There have been several people, including my parents, who have helped me throughout my career and I would like to thank them. A thank you to my on-field guardian, Sourav Ganguly. He has a lot of contribution in my career,” said Dinda, accompanied by his wife Sreyasi Rudra, at a press conference at the Eden Gardens here.

He was presented a silver plaque and a bouquet by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) officials.

Dinda, who made his First Class debut for Bengal in 2005, led the state team’s attack with distinction for several seasons and took 420 wickets, including 26 five-wicket hauls, in 116 First Class matches. He claimed 151 wickets apiece in List A and T20.

Falling out

Dinda fell out with the Bengal team management and moved to Goa earlier this season. He played three T20s for Goa in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this month before deciding to hang up his boots.

“I felt my body was not permitting me to continue anymore,” said Dinda.

Hailing from East Medinipur district, Dinda stood out for his consistent pace. He excelled in his performances for Bengal and was drafted into the Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008. He went on to play for Delhi Daredevils, Pune Warriors, Rising Pune Supergiants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Making his India debut in a T20I against Sri Lanka in 2009, Dinda took 17 wickets in nine matches. In 2010, he made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe and took 12 wickets in 13 matches.