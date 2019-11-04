This victory frees us up to play fearless cricket, says Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur Rahim has scripted many a triumphant tale for Bangladesh. But the role he played in taking his team to a historic first victory over India in a T20 match is going to be one of the recall points once this wicketkeeper-batsman is done with the game.

With an international career spanning over 14 years, the 32-year-old former captain is the highest run-getter in Tests for his country.

Though his T20 track-record could look a lot better, Mushfiqur is happy as long as he play a match-winning role, much like he did here on Sunday.

It was indeed a momentous occasion for the Bangladeshi cricket-lovers since the nine-wicket triumph ended an eight-game losing streak to India.

“It is a great moment in Bangladesh cricket. We have beaten them for the first time in T20Is. We had two of our key players missing in our line-up but it was outstanding the way the young players stuck together and bowled on this track. It set up the game.

“It wasn’t an easy wicket to bat against couple of quality spinners. Our guys showed their character. We had nothing to lose coming into this game, and the whole series. It has given us a great cushion, and frees us up to play fearless cricket,” said Mushfiqur.

Reflecting on the team’s core strategy, the seasoned-campaigner said: “One of the top-four batsmen must be there till the end, regardless of whether you are batting first or second. It was our plan. It is important that whoever shows good form, must carry it over to the next couple of games.”

Adjudged man-of-the-match for his unbeaten 60, Mushfiqur said, “the last two or three weeks have been the toughest situation that I have faced in my 15-year cricketing career. I told journalists before I left Bangladesh that we can come back on the right track with a couple of wins in India. It will bring back smiles and calmness to the team, and the nation.”