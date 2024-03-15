Didn't feel like he was batting after a long time: DC assistant coach Amre on Pant's outing in nets

March 15, 2024 03:43 am | Updated 03:43 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Rishabh Pant's bat swing remains "vintage" and his batting in Delhi Capitals' pre-season camp doesn't indicate that he has been away from the game for 14 months, said the team's assistant coach Pravin Amre.

Earlier this week, the BCCI declared Pant fully fit for the IPL, which will mark his comeback from a horrific car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in December 2022.

"As coaching unit and personally, it was really pleasing to see him bat. It didn't feel like he was batting after a long time. The bat swing was vintage," Amre was quoted as saying by DC in a media release.

"We have to give credit to him. The way he has worked hard throughout the year is not easy. It shows how mentally strong and hungry he is." In Pant's absence, DC were led by veteran opener David Warner last season, where the side failed to make it to the playoffs, finishing ninth with five wins and nine defeats.

'Looking forward to seeing what Vizag has to offer'

DC will be playing their first two home matches in Vizag, with its regular home ground, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, currently hosting the Women's Premier League.

"Vizag has always been a high-scoring ground, and that's what we wanted. It has got that true bounce, and we are just looking forward to seeing what it has to offer," Amre said.

"The thing that matters the most is to start the tournament on a good note, and it is important to provide that kind of surface where our players give their best for the team.

"We wanted to get together and get a feel of the wicket. There were newcomers as well, so we wanted to welcome them and enjoy the session as a team.

“We will also be playing practice matches. So, that will help us cover all bases going into the tournament.” DC play their IPL 2024 opener against Punjab Kings in Mohali on March 23.

