Dhoni’s Indian Army tribute draws ICC’s censure

Mahendra Singh Dhoni fields during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between South Africa and India at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, southern England, on June 5, 2019.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni fields during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between South Africa and India at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, southern England, on June 5, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AFP

It is against the regulations, says ICC

M.S. Dhoni sporting an Army insignia on his glove during the India-South Africa clash was well appreciated by his fans but the International Cricket Council on Thursday requested the BCCI to have the badge removed, saying it is against regulations.

Claire Furlong, ICC general manager - strategic communications, said, “It is against the regulations and we have requested it to be removed.”

When asked if Dhoni, who is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army, could be penalised, she added: “For first breach no, just a request to remove”.

Dhoni's love for the Indian Army is well known. During the opening World Cup fixture against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday, Dhoni's gloves attracted special attention when the TV cameras zoomed in.

The regimental dagger insignia of the para forces was embossed on his green wicket-keeping gloves.

While there is a possibility that Dhoni may have worn these gloves with the dagger insignia earlier also, it did get a lot of traction on social media with fans loving his unique way of paying tribute to the armed forces

