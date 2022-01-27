Dhoni one of the sharpest minds: Greg Chappell

Australian great Greg Chappell has rated former India captain M.S. Dhoni as “one of the sharpest cricket minds”, saying his decision-making skills set him apart from his great contemporaries.
“By competing against more experienced individuals on a variety of surfaces early in his development, Dhoni developed the decision-making and strategic skills that have set him apart from many of his peers. His is one of the sharpest cricket minds I have encountered,” Chappell said. Dhoni began flourishing in the Rahul Dravid-Greg Chappell era, his knock of 183 not out in an ODI against Sri Lanka being the highlight.