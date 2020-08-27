Dhoni never panicked: Bravo

‘He always gave players belief and confidence’

Eulogising the charismatic M.S. Dhoni, West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo says the former India skipper had the quality to absorb pressure and handle tough match situations without panicking.

Dwayne Bravo has spent considerable time with Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings.

“As a player he absorbed pressure, he never panicked. He always gave the players belief and confidence to do whatever they had to do,” Bravo said in an interaction.

Talking about Dhoni’s retirement, Bravo, who on Wednesday became the first bowler to take 500 wickets in T20s, said it had come one day.

“I am sure he had his own plan. As his fans and cricket lovers, we would all wish he would continue for as long as possible. But the reality is, you know, we all have to stop playing at some point in time,” said Bravo.

The former West Indies skipper, who is currently featuring in the Caribbean Premier League for Trinbago Knight Riders, said game time was crucial to be in best physical shape.

“I’m feeling good physically, being ready, and taking part in the CPL. Nothing can compare to game time. Yes playing in the CPL will obviously mean I am being match fit,” added the all-rounder.

The 36-year old Bravo said it was great to be back on the park playing again after the coronavirus-enforced break.

“As cricketers we have to just adapt to all the new regulations quickly.”

Bravo will play for CSK in the 13th edition of IPL, beginning September 19 in the UAE after his CPL stint with the Trinbago Knight Riders.