Sam Curran.

Abu Dhabi

20 September 2020 22:43 IST

Sam Curran says he was “surprised” by M.S. Dhoni’s move to promote him in the batting order against MI.

“To be honest, I was very surprised that I went in. He (Dhoni) is a genius and obviously thought something.

“We targeted that over (18th) and I went in with a six or out mentality,” said Curran.

