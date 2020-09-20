Cricket

Dhoni is a genius: Sam Curran

Sam Curran says he was “surprised” by M.S. Dhoni’s move to promote him in the batting order against MI.

“To be honest, I was very surprised that I went in. He (Dhoni) is a genius and obviously thought something.

“We targeted that over (18th) and I went in with a six or out mentality,” said Curran.

